Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up empty-netter
Marchessault had an assist, four shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Marchessault set up Reilly Smith's empty-net tally at 18:11 of the third period. Through his last eight games, Marchessault has two goals and four assists. The physical 29-year-old has 44 points, 97 hits and 218 shots through 61 outings.
