Marchessault had an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.
Marchessault connected with Alex Tuch for the decisive goal Tuesday. During the five-game series against the Blackhawks, Marchessault produced five helpers, 19 shots and 13 hits. He's at seven points, a plus-4 rating, 26 shots and 20 hits through eight postseason contests.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Two helpers Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Gets first postseason points•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects two points in OT win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up empty-netter•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Collects helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up game-winning goal•