Marchessault had an assist and five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 5.

Marchessault connected with Alex Tuch for the decisive goal Tuesday. During the five-game series against the Blackhawks, Marchessault produced five helpers, 19 shots and 13 hits. He's at seven points, a plus-4 rating, 26 shots and 20 hits through eight postseason contests.