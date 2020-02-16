Play

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up game-winning goal

Marchessault (undisclosed) contributed an assist, seven shots on net and two PIM in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.

Marchessault set up Reilly Smith for the lone goal in the game. The former was initially a game-time decision Saturday, but he was able to avoid missing time. He's up to 41 points (20 tallies, 21 helpers), 200 shots and 88 hits through 55 contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories