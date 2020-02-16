Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up game-winning goal
Marchessault (undisclosed) contributed an assist, seven shots on net and two PIM in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Islanders.
Marchessault set up Reilly Smith for the lone goal in the game. The former was initially a game-time decision Saturday, but he was able to avoid missing time. He's up to 41 points (20 tallies, 21 helpers), 200 shots and 88 hits through 55 contests.
