Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up opening goal Friday

Marchessault marked one assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Marchessault has extended his point streak to six games, a span where he has six goals and four assists. The 27-year-old is leading the Golden Knights this postseason with 18 points -- six with the man advantage -- and a staggering plus-11 rating. Vegas will head back to Winnipeg to possibly clinch the Western Conference.