Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sets up opening goal Friday
Marchessault marked one assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
Marchessault has extended his point streak to six games, a span where he has six goals and four assists. The 27-year-old is leading the Golden Knights this postseason with 18 points -- six with the man advantage -- and a staggering plus-11 rating. Vegas will head back to Winnipeg to possibly clinch the Western Conference.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Pumps in another pair•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice to even series•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores to help Golden Knights advance•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Drains Sharks' chances•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helps out on winner•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Devastates Sharks with three-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...