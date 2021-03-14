Marchessault posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
Marchessault set up Shea Theodore for a goal 4:01 into the first period. During the Golden Knights' six-game road trip, Marchessault collected a goal and four helpers. He's been a steady contributor this year with 19 points, 68 shots, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 25 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Points in three straight games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Assists on opening goal•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Deposits goal in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Adds insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies in loss Tuesday•