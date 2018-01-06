Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Shreds Blackhawks on Friday

Marchessault delivered a goal and an assist to complement a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-4 road win over the Blackhawks.

Every so often, there is concern that a player days removed from signing a large contract suddenly shifts into a lesser gear when it comes to his level of effort, but it doesn't look like that'll be the case for Marchessault after he inked a six-year, $30 million deal Wednesday. He's now fashioned 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in the past 10 games for a Golden Knights team that has shocked the hockey world with a first-place standing in the Pacific Division through 40 contests.