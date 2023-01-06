Marchessault (lower body) wore a regular jersey during Friday's practice, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
That suggests Marchessault might be getting close to returning, though his availability for Saturday's game against Los Angeles is still undetermined. He has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 games this season. The 32-year-old has missed Vegas' last six contests.
