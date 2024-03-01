Marchessault logged an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Bruins.

Marchessault's racked up four goals and four assists over his last four outings, with Thursday's game being his first non-multi-point effort in that span. The winger is shouldering the scoring load with Mark Stone (upper body) out, and with no timeline for Stone to return, Marchessault will continue to be a key part of the offense. He's done well with 52 points, 202 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-4 rating over 60 outings this season.