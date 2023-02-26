Marchessault recorded an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.
Marchessault has picked up a helper in consecutive contests after assisting on a Jack Eichel tally in the third period Saturday. Over eight games in February, Marchessault has two goals and four assists. The winger is up to 38 points, 175 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-3 rating through 53 outings overall while holding onto a top-six role.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Earns helper in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores twice in win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Assist streak at three games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Picks up assist•