Marchessault recorded an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Stars.

Marchessault has picked up a helper in consecutive contests after assisting on a Jack Eichel tally in the third period Saturday. Over eight games in February, Marchessault has two goals and four assists. The winger is up to 38 points, 175 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-3 rating through 53 outings overall while holding onto a top-six role.