Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Slings power-play helper

Marchessault recorded a power-play assist, four shots on goal and five hits in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Marchessault has been steady with two goals and five assists in his last eight games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 13 points in 20 games in 2019-20, while adding 37 hits and 65 shots. Six of Marchessault's points have come with a man advantage.