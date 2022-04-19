Marchessault produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Marchessault hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games since March 21 and 22. In that span, he's surged with 16 points in 11 outings. The 31-year-old winger has 29 goals, 35 helpers, 238 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 71 outings this season.