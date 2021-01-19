Marchessault posted an assist, four PIM and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault earned the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first of two goals in the contest. The 30-year-old Marchessault has gotten on the scoresheet in all three of Vegas' games so far, with a goal and two helpers. He's added six PIM, six hits and a plus-3 rating, providing solid value across multiple metrics. Locked into a second-line role, Marchessault should contribute in some way on a regular basis.