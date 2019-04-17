Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Snaps five-game goal drought

Marchessault scored his first goal of the postseason in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Sharks in Game 4.

Marchessault has two points in the series, as well as nine hits and 10 shots on goal. His first line with Reilly Smith and William Karlsson has taken a bit of a back seat to the second line in terms of production. Marchessault notched 25 goals and 59 points in 82 regular-season games, so he'll likely come around.