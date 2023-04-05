Marchessault notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Marchessault's helper ended a three-game dry spell for the winger. The 32-year-old was excellent with nine goals and seven assists over 15 contests in March, but he's since cooled off slightly. For the season, he's at 26 tallies, 29 helpers, 220 shots, 75 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 72 appearances.