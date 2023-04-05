Marchessault notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.
Marchessault's helper ended a three-game dry spell for the winger. The 32-year-old was excellent with nine goals and seven assists over 15 contests in March, but he's since cooled off slightly. For the season, he's at 26 tallies, 29 helpers, 220 shots, 75 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 72 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies first and last goals•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: One of each Saturday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores in Thursday's win•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Sends helper Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three points in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Goals in consecutive contests•