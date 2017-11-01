Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays hot with two assists

Marchessault dished out two helpers while firing a team-high six shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Rangers.

Both of Marchessault's assists came on goals by linemate Reilly Smith. Reunited in Vegas after playing together in Florida last season, the pair of opportunistic forwards have made a living crashing the net on the second line. In addition to piling up all six of his points in his past five appearances, Marchessault has fired at least five shots on goal in three of his past four.