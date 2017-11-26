Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays red-hot Saturday

Marchessault recorded his third straight three-point game Saturday against Arizona, notching his eighth goal of the season and dishing out two assists in a 4-2 victory.

You'll be hard pressed to find a hotter line in the NHL right than the Golden Knights' lethal trio of Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith. Marchessault has been electric this season after posting 30 goals with the Panthers in 2016-17 and has become a must-own fantasy winger. The red-hot Golden Knights have won five straight games and Marchessault has been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. Make sure you get him in your lineup.