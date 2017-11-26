Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays red-hot Saturday
Marchessault recorded his third straight three-point game Saturday against Arizona, notching his eighth goal of the season and dishing out two assists in a 4-2 victory.
You'll be hard pressed to find a hotter line in the NHL right than the Golden Knights' lethal trio of Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith. Marchessault has been electric this season after posting 30 goals with the Panthers in 2016-17 and has become a must-own fantasy winger. The red-hot Golden Knights have won five straight games and Marchessault has been held off the scoresheet just once in that span. Make sure you get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies second straight three-point night•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Puts team on back•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Scores fifth goal in victory•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Nine points in last seven games•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stays hot with two assists•
-
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Helps team crush Avalanche•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...