Marchessault registered an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Marchessault set up a Nicolas Roy goal in the second period, as their line with Ivan Barbashev continues to impress. While Marchessault couldn't extend his goal streak, he's got points in five straight (five tallies, three helpers). The winger is at 37 points, 166 shots on net, 46 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 48 outings overall.