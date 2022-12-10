Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flyers.

Marchessault picked off a pass and tallied on an end-to-end rush, sealing a tight win for the Golden Knights. He's scored in four straight games, though he's arguably had none bigger than this one for the season. The winger is up to 12 tallies, 10 assists, 99 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-2 rating through 29 outings.