Marchessault scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Marchessault opened the scoring just 1:14 into the game. The winger has six goals over his last five games, and he's up to 38 tallies on the year, by far the most he's scored in any season in his career. Marchessault has 59 points, 227 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-1 rating through 68 appearances in a top-six role, offering a safe and goal-focused level of production for fantasy managers.