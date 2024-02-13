Marchessault scored a goal on six shots in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Marchessault scored 22 seconds into the game, though it didn't hinder the Wild's offense. The 33-year-old winger has scored at will lately, racking up 10 goals and four assists over his last 10 outings. Marchessault has 27 tallies, 184 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-2 rating through 53 appearances. Given his recent surge, his career high of 30 goals -- a mark he's reached twice -- seems likely to be bested this season.