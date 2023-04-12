Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.
Marchessault tallied in the third period, netting the Golden Knights' last goal of the contest. The 32-year-old winger has two goals and an assist over his last four outings. For the season, he's up to 28 goals, 57 points (16 on the power play), 231 shots on net, 76 hits and a plus-2 rating through 75 games in a top-six role.
