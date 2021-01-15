Marchessault potted a goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Marchessault needed all of 1:07 into the first period to get the Golden Knights' season off to a strong start. While that was the extent of his contributions, fantasy managers know what to expect from the 30-year-old. Marchessault racked up 47 points and 99 hits in 66 contests last year. He should produce roughly 40 points in 2020-21, and the physicality will help offset the rare games where he doesn't put himself on the scoresheet.