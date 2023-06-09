Marchessault scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 3.
Marchessault continues to be virtually unstoppable with eight goals and five assists during his active eight-game point streak. The Golden Knights weren't able to get anything going at even strength Thursday, but Marchessault remains effective in most scoring situations. The winger has 13 tallies, 10 assists, 71 shots on net, 50 hits and a plus-16 rating through 20 playoff contests.
