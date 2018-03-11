Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Stuck in drought

Marchessault was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Sabres, but did manage to fire six shots on net.

Just how good has Marchessault been for Vegas this season? This is his first four-game drought of the season. In fact, his only other cold streak to last at least three games was the first three contests of the season. The 5-foot-9 winger has been incredible all season with 22 goals and 65 points. He should snap this slump sooner rather than later.

