Marchessault scored a hat trick on seven shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 4.

Marchessault scored once in each period, and his tally in the middle frame came on the power play. This was the 30-year-old's first career postseason hat trick. The scoring explosion put him at five goals, two assists, 41 shots on net, 38 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating in 11 playoff contests. He'll need to keep producing as the Golden Knights look to ride their momentum into Tuesday's Game 5.