Marchessault recorded a hat trick with six shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Marchessault's first goal was on the power play while the third one was an empty-netter. Vegas has a fairly balanced offense as a team, but Marchessault leads with six goals through 11 contests. He's also picked up two assists (both within the last five games) while adding 39 shots on net, 16 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating. The winger continues to look good in a top-line role.