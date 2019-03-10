Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies another helper
Marchessault dished an assist in a 6-2 win over the Canucks on Saturday.
The top line didn't have much of a part in a five-goal first period for the Golden Knights, as his helper came on Nate Schmidt's second-period goal. Marchessault has five assists in his last five outings, giving him 27 apples and 47 points in 69 games.
More News
