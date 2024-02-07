Marchessault notched an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.

Marchessault set up Chandler Stephenson's go-ahead goal at 1:24 of the third period. The 33-year-old Marchessault saw a six-game point streak snapped in the last game before the All-Star break. He put up eight goals and five assists over 13 games in January and is off to a solid start in February while continuing to see top-six minutes. The winger has 41 points, 174 shots on net, 47 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 51 outings overall.