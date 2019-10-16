Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies assist

Marchessault produced an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Marchessault is up to four points, 23 shots and 11 hits through seven games this year. The 28-year-old forward is looking to build on his 59-point effort from 2018-19.

