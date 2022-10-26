Marchessault notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Marchessault helped out on a Shea Theodore goal early in the third period by keeping the puck in on a clearing attempt from the Sharks. This was Marchessault's second assist to go with five goals in eight games this year. The 31-year-old winger has added 25 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating while serving as a productive part of the Golden Knights' top six.