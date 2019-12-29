Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies helper Saturday
Marchessault recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.
Marchessault has found a groove with seven points over his last eight games. The 29-year-old is up to 29 points (13 goals, 16 helpers) in 42 appearances this year. He's added 145 shots and 73 hits while maintaining a top-six role for the Golden Knights.
