Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Supplies helper Saturday

Marchessault recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Marchessault has found a groove with seven points over his last eight games. The 29-year-old is up to 29 points (13 goals, 16 helpers) in 42 appearances this year. He's added 145 shots and 73 hits while maintaining a top-six role for the Golden Knights.