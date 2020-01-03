Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Surprise scratch Thursday
Marchessault (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups, indicating he won't suit up in Thursday's game against the Flyers, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
It's unclear what Marchessault is dealing with, but it's worth noting that he was on the ice for morning skate before getting off rather quickly Thursday morning. In his stead, Jon Merrill will enter the lineup as a forward, and Alex Tuch will get a boost to the first line. Expect the team to comment on Marchessault's status ahead of Saturday's game against the Blues.
