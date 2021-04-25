Marchessault produced an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Marchessault set up William Karlsson's third-period goal. The 30-year-old Marchessault has done well in April with 10 points through 13 appearances. He's up to 36 points (13 tallies, 23 helpers), 151 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and 37 PIM Through 47 contests overall. The second-line forward should continue to produce solid offense in standard formats.