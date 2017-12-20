Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tacks on two more points
Marchessault scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's win over the Lightning.
Marchessault continues to keep producing and is a prime reason why the Golden Knights are now in first place in the Western Conference. The former Panther has 12 goals and 31 points through 30 games and is well on his way to surpassing the career-high 51 points he posted last season. He's an automatic roll whenever the Golden Knights are in action.
