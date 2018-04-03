Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Taking break Tuesday
Marchessault (rest) will not play Tuesday night against the Canucks, Steve Carp of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
With the Golden Knights clinching the Pacific Division, it looks like Marchessault and Erik Haula simply are getting the night off for rest. Marchessault is one of the most important players employed by Vegas, as he's currently tied with William Karlsson for the team lead in points at 75, yet Marchessault has done it in three fewer games.
