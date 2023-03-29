Marchessault scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Marchessault had the first and last goals in the game, but the Oilers were in control in between those tallies. March has been an excellent month for the 32-year-old winger -- he has nine goals and seven assists through 14 contests. He's up to 26 markers, 54 points, 210 shots, 69 hits and a minus-1 rating through 68 appearances this season.