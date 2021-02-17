Marchessault scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Marchessault tied the game at 2-2 at the 6:52 mark of the third period. That was almost enough to force overtime, were it not for Nazem Kadri's game-winner in the final minute of regulation for the Avalanche. Marchessault has four goals and a pair of helpers through seven appearances in February. Overall, the 30-year-old forward has 11 points, 36 shots, 22 PIM, 15 hits and a plus-5 rating in 14 contests.