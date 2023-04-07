Marchessault scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Marchessault tallied the Golden Knights' fifth goal early in the second period. The 32-year-old winger has a goal and an assist over his last two games after going three contests without a point. He's up to 27 tallies, 56 points, 225 shots, 75 hits and a plus-2 rating through 73 outings while holding down a top-six job.