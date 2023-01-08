Marchessault scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Marchessault's goal late in the third period spoiled Pheonix Copley's shutout bid. It was a small positive for Marchessault, who missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. The 32-year-old logged 16:25 of ice time, down slightly from his season average of 16:43, but he shouldn't have trouble handling a top-six role. He's at 15 tallies, 28 points, 123 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-4 rating through 36 contests.