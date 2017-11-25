Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies second straight three-point night

Marchessault scored a goal and two assists, including the overtime game-winner of a 5-4 victory against the Sharks on Friday.

That's his second straight performance with three points, including one goal. Marchessault shouldn't really be flying under the radar after a 30-goal season in 2016-17, but it's probably still surprising to most that he is now averaging a point per game with seven goals and 18 points in 18 contests during 2017-18. And his shooting percentage is significantly down from last season, making it more likely that he will be able to continue this pace.