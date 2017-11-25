Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tallies second straight three-point night

Marchessault scored a goal and two assists, including the overtime game-winner of a 5-4 victory against the Sharks on Friday.

That's his second straight performance with three points, including one goal. Marchessault shouldn't really be flying under the radar after a 30-goal season in 2016-17, but it's probably still surprising to most that he is now averaging a point per game with seven goals and 18 points in 18 contests during 2017-18. And his shooting percentage is significantly down from last season, making it more likely that he will be able to continue this pace.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop