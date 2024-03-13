Marchessault scored two goals on four shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kraken.

Marchessault has five goals over his last two contests as he continues to score at a career-best rate. His first goal was a power-play tally in the second period, and he added the game-tying tally with 17 seconds left in the third to force overtime. For the season, Marchessault has 37 goals, 58 points, 222 shots on net, 80 hits and a plus-3 rating over 65 appearances. He'd need to maintain a point-per-game pace the rest of the way to challenge his career high of 75 points from 2017-18.