Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy hopes to have Marchessault (lower body) back in the lineup Saturday versus Los Angeles, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Marchessault's availability won't be determined until Saturday though. He wore a regular jersey during Friday's practice, and even if he ultimately misses the contest against the Kings, Marchessault's return appears to be close. The 32-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points in 35 contests in 2022-23.