Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Third two-point outing of campaign
Marchessault scored twice in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
Marchessault received a nice pass from William Karlsson in the first period and beat Carter Hutton backdoor to open scoring. He added insurance on an empty net with 13 second left in the game. Marchessault now has four goals -- one on the power play -- and four assists through seven games.
