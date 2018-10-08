Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three-game point streak
Marchessault recorded one goal, one assist and five shots on net in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Marchessault had the secondary helper on Erik Haula's second-period score, and he beat Carter Hutton with a snipe in the third period to cut the Sabres' lead to two. Marchessault now has two goals and two helpers through three games as he looks to follow up a last season's monstrous 75-point campaign.
