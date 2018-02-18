Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three helpers in Saturday's win

Marchessault picked up three assists while adding two shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

It was his fourth multi-point performance in the last seven games, and Marchessault now has three goals and 10 points during that stretch. His 58 points on the season are already a career high, and the 27-year-old remains one of the key contributors in the potent Golden Knights offense.