Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Three helpers in Saturday's win
Marchessault picked up three assists while adding two shots, a hit and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.
It was his fourth multi-point performance in the last seven games, and Marchessault now has three goals and 10 points during that stretch. His 58 points on the season are already a career high, and the 27-year-old remains one of the key contributors in the potent Golden Knights offense.
