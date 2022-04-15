Marchessault scored a goal on two shots, added a pair of assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Flames.

Marchessault set up Jack Eichel's goal in the first period before adding another pair of points as the Golden Knights took control in the second. In his last nine outings, Marchessault has four goals and 11 assists with only one empty appearance in that span. The 31-year-old is up to 29 tallies, 63 points (20 on the power play), 231 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 69 contests.