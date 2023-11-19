Marchessault scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

All three points came in the second period as Marchessault led the Golden Knights back from a 2-0 deficit, but they came up short in OT. The veteran winger has been running hot or cold to begin the season, but he's got three goals and four points over the last two games on the heels of a four-game point drought and has 13 points (nine goals, four helpers) through 18 contests in total.