Marchessault tallied a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.

Marchessault's first two points came on the power play, assisting on Ivan Barbashehv's tally early in the second period before scoring a goal in the third. Marchessault would add his third point on Barbashev's empty-netter. The 32-year-old winger has been hot of late, with points in four straight games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last seven contests. Marchessault is up to 22 goals and 26 assists through 62 games this season.