Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tickles twine on power play
Marchessault scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 5.
Marchessault has earned two goals and a helper in the last three games after going without a point in the first two games of the series. He's added 10 hits and 13 shots in the series.
