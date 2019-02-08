Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Tickles twine twice
Marchessault scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Marchessault entered the game on a five-game goalless slump and only fired four shots on net in the previous three games. He saw a major decrease in ice time as a result with a season-low 13:32 in this outing, but it was the perfect recipe to shake off his troubles as he lit the lamp twice in the second period and fired a total of four shots. This is Marchessault's fourth multi-goal game of the season, surpassing last year's total in 21 less outings.
